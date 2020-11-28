James Beddome re-elected as Green Party of Manitoba leader

Send this page to someone via email

James Beddome has been re-elected as the Green Party of Manitoba’s leader.

He is set to continue his 12-year stint in the position for at least another two-year term.

Read more: James Beddome challenged for leadership of Green Party of Manitoba

Beddome defeated challenger and current deputy-leader Andrea Shalay 70 votes to 56, with three votes for “none-of-the-above,” and two abstentions.

The turnout from the Party’s 182 eligible voting members was 72 per cent.

“I want to thank the membership for continuing to place their trust in me. I also want to thank my campaign team for their support, and my competitor Andrea Shalay for throwing her hat into the race and pushing me to be a better leader,” said Beddome after learning of the results.

Story continues below advertisement

“As promised, my main focus will be on continuing to impact politics in Manitoba, growing the membership, and ultimately electing Greens.”

3:37 Green Party of Manitoba leader, Green Party of Canada leader talk guaranteed annual income Green Party of Manitoba leader, Green Party of Canada leader talk guaranteed annual income – Apr 15, 2016