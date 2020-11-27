Coronavirus: 6 new cases reported Friday by Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge Health Unit

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Friday.
The cases include three in Northumberland County, two in the City of Kawartha Lakes, and one in Haliburton County. The total number of active cases in the entire area is now at 23.
In Northumberland, the health unit has identified 22 more high-risk contacts, bringing the total to 71. No new high-risk contacts were identified in the Haliburton (total remains at 6) or Kawartha Lakes (total remains at 11).
One case has been resolved in each of Northumberland, Kawartha Lakes, and Haliburton on Friday.
