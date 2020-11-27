Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 6 new cases reported Friday by Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge Health Unit

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 6:47 pm
3 cases were reported in Northumberland Country, 2 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, and 1 in Haliburton County.
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Friday.

The cases include three in Northumberland County, two in the City of Kawartha Lakes, and one in Haliburton County. The total number of active cases in the entire area is now at 23.

Read more: Ontario reports new record of more than 1,800 coronavirus cases, highest number of tests conducted

In Northumberland, the health unit has identified 22 more high-risk contacts, bringing the total to 71. No new high-risk contacts were identified in the Haliburton (total remains at 6) or Kawartha Lakes (total remains at 11).

One case has been resolved in each of Northumberland, Kawartha Lakes, and Haliburton on Friday.

