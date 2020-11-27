Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

RCMP say they’re not writing tickets for people driving together from different households

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 1:33 pm
RCMP say they are not stopping drivers and handing out tickets if you are in a car with someone not from your household.
RCMP say they are not stopping drivers and handing out tickets if you are in a car with someone not from your household. Sean Lerat/Global News

It appears some rumours have been circulating on social media this week in B.C. about RCMP and police agencies issuing tickets related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been numerous posts and messages about people reportedly being stopped and fined by police for being in the same car together but not living in the same household.

However, RCMP confirmed Friday these rumours are not true.

Click to play video 'Health Matters: Monitoring and predicting the spread of COVID-19' Health Matters: Monitoring and predicting the spread of COVID-19
Health Matters: Monitoring and predicting the spread of COVID-19

Read more: Top 12 questions and answers from Global BC’s town hall with Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP E Division confirmed to Global News they do not have any record of any fines being issued around this subject and no record of enforcement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Friday, Surrey RCMP tweeted these rumours are false.

“Have you heard the rumours circulating that we’re issuing fines for people driving together if they’re not from the same address? False! Surrey RCMP have not issued any such tickets, nor is there a provision or authority to do so,” they said on Twitter.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusRCMPbc coronaviruscovid-19 bcSurrey RCMPBC COVID-19RCMP ticketsDriving with household membersE Division ticketsRCMP tickets COVID-19RCMP writing ticketsTickets driving
Flyers
More weekly flyers