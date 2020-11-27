RCMP say they’re not writing tickets for people driving together from different households

Send this page to someone via email

It appears some rumours have been circulating on social media this week in B.C. about RCMP and police agencies issuing tickets related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been numerous posts and messages about people reportedly being stopped and fined by police for being in the same car together but not living in the same household.

However, RCMP confirmed Friday these rumours are not true.

3:43 Health Matters: Monitoring and predicting the spread of COVID-19 Health Matters: Monitoring and predicting the spread of COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP E Division confirmed to Global News they do not have any record of any fines being issued around this subject and no record of enforcement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Friday, Surrey RCMP tweeted these rumours are false.

“Have you heard the rumours circulating that we’re issuing fines for people driving together if they’re not from the same address? False! Surrey RCMP have not issued any such tickets, nor is there a provision or authority to do so,” they said on Twitter.

Have you heard the rumours circulating that we’re issuing fines for people driving together if they’re not from the same address? False! Surrey RCMP have not issued any such tickets, nor is there a provision or authority to do so. pic.twitter.com/U2g8jd5ZV9 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) November 27, 2020