Emergency alert issued for armed and dangerous man in Millhaven, Ont.

OPP have issued an emergency alert for an armed and dangerous man in the Millhaven, Ont., area.
Around 7:30 p.m., OPP released information about a “major incident” that had closed roads in the area of Highway 33 and County Road 4.
Police say the incident stemmed from a “family dispute.”
OPP are asking people in the region to shelter in place with their doors locked. Police say the wanted man is believed to be on foot.
The nearby Amherst Island ferry has been put on hold.
More to come…
