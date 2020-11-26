Emergency alert issued for armed and dangerous man in Millhaven, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have issued an emergency alert for an armed and dangerous man in the Millhaven, Ont., area.

Around 7:30 p.m., OPP released information about a “major incident” that had closed roads in the area of Highway 33 and County Road 4.

Police say the incident stemmed from a “family dispute.”

OPP are asking people in the region to shelter in place with their doors locked. Police say the wanted man is believed to be on foot.

The nearby Amherst Island ferry has been put on hold.

UPDATE: #LACOPP searching for and armed and dangerous male in the #Millhaven area, west of #Kingston. Believed on foot in area #Hwy33 and CtyRd 4. Residents should remain in homes with doors locked. Other avoid area. Large police presence. @OPP_COMM_ER ^bd — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 27, 2020

More to come…