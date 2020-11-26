Menu

Canada

Emergency alert issued for armed and dangerous man in Millhaven, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
OPP have issued an emergency alert in Millhaven, Ont., for an armed and dangerous person.
OPP have issued an emergency alert in Millhaven, Ont., for an armed and dangerous person. Don Mitchell / Global News

OPP have issued an emergency alert for an armed and dangerous man in the Millhaven, Ont., area.

Around 7:30 p.m., OPP released information about a “major incident” that had closed roads in the area of Highway 33 and County Road 4.

Read more: Test emergency alert sent across Ontario Wednesday afternoon

Police say the incident stemmed from a “family dispute.”

OPP are asking people in the region to shelter in place with their doors locked. Police say the wanted man is believed to be on foot.

Trending Stories

The nearby Amherst Island ferry has been put on hold.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come… 

