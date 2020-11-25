Menu

Canada

Test emergency alert to be sent across Ontario Wednesday afternoon

By Nick Westoll Global News
Click to play video 'First authentic use of Canada mobile alert system shows it still needs to work out kinks' First authentic use of Canada mobile alert system shows it still needs to work out kinks
WATCH ABOVE (May 14, 2018): An Amber Alert for a missing eight-year-old boy meant the first time a mobile emergency alert system was put into action in Ontario. But some people didn’t receive it on their phones and those who did say it’s a hazard to their safety. Kamil Karamali explains – May 14, 2018

The operator of Canada’s emergency alert system will be sending a test emergency alert across Ontario Wednesday afternoon.

The alerts being issued by Alert Ready are part of a national test, except in the provinces of Alberta and Nunavut.

Cellphone users, people watching television, and those listening to the radio can expect to see and hear the alert at 12:55 p.m. EST.

Read more: Don’t be alarmed — test emergency alert coming to Manitoba phones Wednesday

People were urged to not call 911 after receiving the test alert.

“Using 911 for non-emergency calls could delay help for people experiencing real emergencies,” a statement issued by Alert Ready said.

Governments and government agencies can request alerts be sent through the Alert Ready system in the event of fires, tornadoes, flash floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, thunderstorms, tsunamis, storm surges, landslides, magnetic storms, meteorites, biological, chemical or radiological events, drinking water contamination, explosives, air quality, falling object risks, terrorist threats, civil emergencies, animal danger, 911 outages or Amber Alerts.

According to the Alert Ready website, 78 alerts have been issued in Ontario to date in 2020. A large majority of those alerts were for tornadoes.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alert ReadyEmergency AlertsOntario emergency alertAlert Ready testAlert Ready emergency alert systemCellphone alertCellphone alert OntarioEmergency alert cellphoneEmergency alert Ontario
