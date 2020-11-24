Don’t be alarmed — test emergency alert coming to Manitoba phones Wednesday

If you get an emergency alert on your phone Wednesday afternoon, don’t worry — it’s just a test.
Manitoba’s Emergency Measures Organization is sending out a test alert across the province around 1:55 p.m. as part of the Alert Ready National Public Alerting System.
The system broadcasts emergency alerts through radio, TV and compatible wireless devices that are connected to LTE cellular networks.
Depending on device compatibility, cell tower coverage, network availability and other factors, you may not get a test alert on your smartphone.
More details about the test system can be found at alertready.ca.
