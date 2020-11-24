Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Tech

Don’t be alarmed — test emergency alert coming to Manitoba phones Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 11:16 am
An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in this file photo.
An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

If you get an emergency alert on your phone Wednesday afternoon, don’t worry — it’s just a test.

Manitoba’s Emergency Measures Organization is sending out a test alert across the province around 1:55 p.m. as part of the Alert Ready National Public Alerting System.

Read more: Manitoba testing emergency alert system Wednesday

The system broadcasts emergency alerts through radio, TV and compatible wireless devices that are connected to LTE cellular networks.

Trending Stories

Depending on device compatibility, cell tower coverage, network availability and other factors, you may not get a test alert on your smartphone.

More details about the test system can be found at alertready.ca.

Click to play video 'Manitobans wrongly sent Ontario Amber Alert, province ‘exploring’ the issue' Manitobans wrongly sent Ontario Amber Alert, province ‘exploring’ the issue
Manitobans wrongly sent Ontario Amber Alert, province ‘exploring’ the issue – Feb 15, 2019
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ALERTEmergency Measures OrganizationEmergency alertAlert Readyalert testphone alert
Flyers
More weekly flyers