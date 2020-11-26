Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and three more outbreaks in the city involving a retirement home, a workplace and a school.

The new cases represent the highest single-day number the city has reported amid the pandemic.

During an update from public health on Thursday, Hamilton’s medical officer of health said the city’s recent “fluctuating” numbers are not “worsening,” however they are also not getting any better.

“They’re just fluctuating slightly around that level of about 50 per 100,000,” said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson.

“So we’re not seeing substantial movement either way. I mean, the good news is we haven’t seen substantial movement in terms of case numbers worsening.” Tweet This

Public health says the new outbreaks involve eight people including two residents of the Grace Villa retirement home on Lockton Crescent, four workers at Universal Precision Technology in Stoney Creek, and two people at Rehoboth Christian School on Inksetter Road.

The city has 21 active outbreaks as of Nov. 26 at:

Eight long-term care homes — Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Idlewyld Manor, St. Joseph’s Villa (two locations) and St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke

Four retirement homes — Cardinal, First Place Hamilton, Grace Villa, and The Village at Wentworth Heights

Four workplaces — Advanced Motor Solutions, Rainbow Cleaning, Golden Auto Service, Red Hill Orthodontics, and Universal Precision Technology.

One school – Rehoboth Christian School –Copetown.

There are also outbreaks at three other locations including Hamilton Police Services-Records Department, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, and St. Joseph’s Healthcare-CTU Charlton.

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove involves 80 total cases, including 53 residents, 25 staff members, and with 2 other people connected to the home.

Baywoods Place, Hamilton Continuing Care, and the north tower of St. Joseph’s Villa have reported more than 30 cases each since their outbreaks began.

An outbreak at Aberdeen Gardens, which started on Nov. 6, was declared over on Wednesday.

The city has 368 active cases as of Nov. 26 and 2,868 since the pandemic began. Twenty people with COVID-19 are now in hospital requiring specialized care.

Health officials say there have been 415 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

The city has had 81 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Hamilton is in the “red-control” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Halton Region reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Halton Region reported 100 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Thursday.

Public health says the high number was the result of a reporting defect from the ministry of health in which 50 to 60 cases were not entered into reports between Nov. 17 through 24. The unreported cases were added to the regions daily total on Thursday, according to the ministry.

The region now has 60 deaths tied to the coronavirus. The new deaths are a resident at Allendale long-term home in Milton and a patient at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington.

Halton has 607 active cases as of Nov. 26, with Oakville accounting for 203 and Burlington accounting for 120 cases.

Halton has 26 outbreaks, which include 207 people at seven long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Burloak and Creek Way Village in Burlington, Chartwell Waterford, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor in Oakville), two retirement homes (Amica Georgetown and the Williamsburg in Burlington), and two hospitals (Georgetown hospital complex transitional care and an acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

The outbreak at Wyndham Manor involves 53 residents and 15 staff cases, while Chartwell Waterford has had 47 positive tests in residents and 11 staff cases in their outbreak.

The region has one active outbreak at a school which involves four cases at Alfajrul Bassem Academy, a private Islamic elementary.

Halton has 3,469 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the “red-control” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Niagara Region reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Niagara public health reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Thursday.

The region now has 83 virus-related deaths and 2,059 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 213 active cases as of Nov 26.

The region has 20 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community.

There are now eight institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls, and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and six long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor and Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls, Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, Extendicare in St. Catharines as well as Woodlands of Sunset and Rapelje Lodge in Welland).

Niagara Health says the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 32 positive cases among 16 residents and 16 staff members. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak, which began on Sept. 29.

Niagara Region is in the “orange-restrict” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has had 637 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The region has two institutional outbreaks at a pair of long-term care homes.

The latest outbreak is at Dover Cliffs LTC in Port Dover with a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus. No residents have tested positive.

The outbreak at Grandview Lodge long-term care home in Dunnville involves eight people, with four staff and four residents testing positive for the virus

There are 39 active cases as of Nov. 26.

Both counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the “yellow-protect” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Brant County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region now has 475 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 71 active cases as of Nov. 26 with four people receiving hospital care.

Public health reported a new outbreak on Thursday at the surgical inpatient unit at Brantford General. The cases involve a health care worker and one patient.

Brant County has 32 cases tied to four institutional outbreaks at a retirement home (Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant), an LTC (Brierwood Gardens in Brantford) the surgical inpatient unit at Brantford General and Community Living Brant in Brantford.

The outbreak at Brucefield Manor involves 25 people, with five staff members and 20 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke says an outbreak at KFC in Lynden Park Mall is still ongoing despite no further cases having been added since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 12.Surgical Inpatient Unit

Brant County is in the “orange-restrict” level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.