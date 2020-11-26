Pedestrian dies following collision in Norfolk County

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a crash Wednesday in Norfolk County.

OPP say a vehicle was travelling westbound on Concession 10 of Townsend shortly after 5:30 p.m. when the driver hit a pedestrian on the side of the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name and age have not been released.

Few other details have been released, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

