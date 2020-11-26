Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian dies following collision in Norfolk County

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted November 26, 2020 6:39 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

One person is dead after a crash Wednesday in Norfolk County.

OPP say a vehicle was travelling westbound on Concession 10 of Townsend shortly after 5:30 p.m. when the driver hit a pedestrian on the side of the road.

Trending Stories

Read more: Pedestrian dies in downtown London collision

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name and age have not been released.

Few other details have been released, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashFatal CollisionNorfolk CountyPedestrian CrashNorfolk County OPPPedestrian FatalTownsend
Flyers
More weekly flyers