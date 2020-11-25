3 stabbed in central Mississauga, 2 in life-threatening condition: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say three people have been stabbed at a plaza in central Mississauga Wednesday evening, leaving two in life-threatening condition.

According to posts on the service’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Dundas Street East just before 9 p.m.

An update said three people were stabbed. Two people were reported as having critical injuries and were being taken to a trauma centre by paramedics.

A third person was being taken to a local hospital in “unknown condition.”

When asked for further information about the incident, a Peel Paramedics spokesperson referred questions to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are scheduled to provide an update Monday night.

More to come.

UPDATE:

– Two victims being transported to trauma centre in life threatening condition

– One victim being transported to local hospital. Unknown condition.

– More info to follow — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 26, 2020