3 stabbed in central Mississauga, 2 in life-threatening condition: police

Peel Regional Police say three people have been stabbed at a plaza in central Mississauga Wednesday evening, leaving two in life-threatening condition.
According to posts on the service’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Dundas Street East just before 9 p.m.
An update said three people were stabbed. Two people were reported as having critical injuries and were being taken to a trauma centre by paramedics.
A third person was being taken to a local hospital in “unknown condition.”
When asked for further information about the incident, a Peel Paramedics spokesperson referred questions to police.
Police are scheduled to provide an update Monday night.
More to come.
