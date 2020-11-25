Menu

Crime

3 stabbed in central Mississauga, 2 in life-threatening condition: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 10:04 pm
The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday. John Hanley / Global News

Peel Regional Police say three people have been stabbed at a plaza in central Mississauga Wednesday evening, leaving two in life-threatening condition.

According to posts on the service’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Dundas Street East just before 9 p.m.

An update said three people were stabbed. Two people were reported as having critical injuries and were being taken to a trauma centre by paramedics.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

A third person was being taken to a local hospital in “unknown condition.”

When asked for further information about the incident, a Peel Paramedics spokesperson referred questions to police.

Police are scheduled to provide an update Monday night.

More to come.

