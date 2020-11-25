Orillia OPP detachment, Barrie satellite office relocate

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police’s Orillia detachment and Barrie satellite office are relocating this week.

The current Orillia detachment at 66 Peter St. S. in Orillia is closed to the public Wednesday while it moves to its new location at 1 University Ave., which will open on Thursday.

The current Barrie satellite office at 20 Rose St. in Barrie will be closed to the public on Thursday and will also move to 1 University Ave., in Orillia.

OPP say there’s won’t be disruption to policing services during those times.

