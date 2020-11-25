Former Saskatchewan music teacher to be sentenced in January on sexual assault conviction

Send this page to someone via email

A former Saskatchewan music teacher convicted of sexually assaulting students will be sentenced in January 2021.

Gerard Loehr, 57, was found guilty in Wynyard provincial court on Nov. 13 on three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

Judge Lloyd Stang said he had “grave concerns” about Loehr’s honesty and believability and didn’t find him a believable or reliable witness.

“I do not believe Mr. Loehr and I do believe the complainants and find their evidence to be reliable. I am convinced beyond a reasonable doubt in the guilt of the accused,” Stang said in handing down his decision.

In 2019, Loehr was charged with five counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference related to incidents involving students in the 90s.

The court heard that the victims encountered Loehr when he was a teacher in Wynyard and Foam Lake schools when he worked in the Shamrock School Division.

During a trial in Wynyard court in July 2020, five former students testified. The students ranged in age from 12 to 14 at the time of the incidents.

Stang found Loehr not guilty on four counts of sexual interference because the girls were 14 at the time and according to the law at the time, the age of consent was 14.

He also found Loehr not guilty on two counts of sexual assault because he had concerns about the reliability of the witness’ memory. One charge of sexual interference was dismissed in July.

Wynyard RCMP launched a historic sexual assault investigation against Loehr in February 2019 after a woman contacted them to report an assault that occurred in the 90s. Five others later came forward to police with sexual assault allegations against Loehr.

Loehr left Saskatchewan in 1996 and taught in Ottawa schools. In 2019, Ottawa Police Service charged Loehr with sexual assault and sexual interference against 11 students.

Ottawa police say Loehr taught middle school level music in the west end of Ottawa between 2000 and 2003. He also taught privately in his home. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board removed him from the classroom.

He is awaiting trial on his charges in Ontario.

