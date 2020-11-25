RCMP investigate after armed robbery in Dieppe, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after an armed robbery in Dieppe, N.B., on Wednesday.

Police say a man entered Pub 1755 on Champlain Street at 2 a.m.

He took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and sprayed bear spray towards an employee while exiting the business, police say.

However, no one was injured in the robbery.

Police have released images from a surveillance camera. The man is described as having a small build and wearing a black face covering, a black and red coat and dark pants.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on the robbery is asked to call police at 506-857-2400 or contact Crime Stoppers.