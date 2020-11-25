Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate after armed robbery in Dieppe, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 1:35 pm
New Brunswick RCMP have released these images of the suspect in an armed robbery in Dieppe, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP have released these images of the suspect in an armed robbery in Dieppe, N.B. New Brunswick RCMP

RCMP are investigating after an armed robbery in Dieppe, N.B., on Wednesday.

Police say a man entered Pub 1755 on Champlain Street at 2 a.m.

Read more: 14-year-old girl who had been missing in New Brunswick found safe

He took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and sprayed bear spray towards an employee while exiting the business, police say.

However, no one was injured in the robbery.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Attempted robbery of game console caught on camera' Attempted robbery of game console caught on camera
Attempted robbery of game console caught on camera

Police have released images from a surveillance camera. The man is described as having a small build and wearing a black face covering, a black and red coat and dark pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on the robbery is asked to call police at 506-857-2400 or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPRobberyArmed RobberyNew Brunswick RCMPNew Brunswick CrimeDieppe
Flyers
More weekly flyers