Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan College’s culinary classes creating snacks for kids

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 12:07 pm
Okanagan college students are turning donated apples into snacks for kids.
Okanagan college students are turning donated apples into snacks for kids. Okanagan College

It’s a collaborative effort between the Okanagan Fruit Tree Project and culinary classes at Okanagan College.

The team-up between the registered charity and college culinary students sees donated apples produced into healthy snacks for students in School District No. 23.

“It definitely wasn’t difficult to fit this project into the curriculum,” said Kelsey Oudendag, an Okanagan College culinary arts instructor.

The culinary students turn apples into different snacks for the young students, such as apple chips, cookies, granola and fruit leather.

Read more: Coronavirus: Okanagan charity puts out plea for donations after fundraising event cancelled

The snacks are then given to Food For Thought, an Okanagan non-profit organization centered around eliminating hunger in children.

Story continues below advertisement

The snacks are then added to Food For Thought’s backpack and breakfast programs, providing meals for students at elementary, middle and secondary schools in the Central Okanagan Public Schools district.

“We typically deliver fresh produce directly to Food for Thought for their backpack and breakfast programming,” said Lucie Bardos, Okanagan Fruit Tree Project’s project coordinator.

“In this case, Okanagan College got involved to help transform the fresh apples into products before the fruit goes to Food for Thought.”

The breakfast meal program provides barely 3,000 meals directly to schools.

The backpack program is designed to cover food needs for the weekend for students and their families.

Click to play video 'Despite the long running Tiny Tim charity breakfast being in Kelowna his year due to COVID-19, organizers hope community members continue to support the cause by donating toys for families in need' Despite the long running Tiny Tim charity breakfast being in Kelowna his year due to COVID-19, organizers hope community members continue to support the cause by donating toys for families in need
Despite the long running Tiny Tim charity breakfast being in Kelowna his year due to COVID-19, organizers hope community members continue to support the cause by donating toys for families in need
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagancentral okanaganFood For Thoughtokanagan collegeFood SecurityCentral Okanagan Public SchoolsSD23okanagan charityOkanagan Fruit Tree Project
Flyers
More weekly flyers