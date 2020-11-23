Despite the long running Tiny Tim charity breakfast being in Kelowna his year due to COVID-19, organizers hope community members continue to support the cause by donating toys for families in need
It has been a long running tradition in Kelowna- -one that for hundreds of families meant being able to put presents for their children under the Christmas tree. But despite the Tiny Tim charity breakfast and toy drive being cancelled this year, organizers are determined to still pull off the massive toy drive differently and make Christmas happen for hundreds of local children. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.