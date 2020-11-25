Saskatoon Food Bank remains closed after staff members test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Food Bank remains closed after three members of the organization contracted the novel coronavirus.

A staff member tested positive over a week ago and two more staff members tested positive on Nov. 22.

The decision was made on Monday to close for two to three days and have the premise deep cleaned and sanitized by a professional company.

It will now be Friday at the earliest before the food bank reopens as it works with the Saskatchewan Health Authority on the best course of action to take.

Read more: Saskatchewan SPCA launches Emergency Food Bank to help feed starving pets

Story continues below advertisement

The food bank’s executive director, Laurie O’Connor, said they are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of staff and visitors.

“We want to reassure the public that we will do everything possible to reopen quickly and safely and ensure that our communication is timely and transparent,” O’Connor said Wednesday in a statement.

“We also want to thank our colleagues working so hard in other vital community-based agencies for their commitment to the community. We are so grateful for the critical services provided and we want to send out a message to fellow agencies that we will get through this, together.”

4:05 Food bank expecting higher demand as federal COVID-19 programs end Food bank expecting higher demand as federal COVID-19 programs end – Aug 14, 2020