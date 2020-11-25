Menu

Crime

Calgary police release sketch of Cliff Bungalow sexual assault suspect

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
A composite sketch is being released by investigators in an attempt to identify a man who sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Calgary in September 2020.
A composite sketch is being released by investigators in an attempt to identify a man who sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Calgary in September 2020. Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the community of Cliff Bungalow in September.

Police said the assault happened in the area of 19 Avenue and 5 Street S.W. just after midnight on Sept. 15.

The suspect approached the victim, grabbing her and holding onto her while “sexually touching her,” a Wednesday news release stated.

Police said the victim was able to break free and run away from the suspect — who was last seen walking toward 17 Avenue S.W.

Read more: Calgary police investigate 3 sexual assaults in same day

The suspect is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, 5’8” to 6′ tall and approximately 180 pounds with a slim build and black buzz-cut hair. Police said he was clean-shaven with a strong jaw and high cheek bones. He was described as being dressed in business-casual clothing — wearing a dress shirt, black leather jacket and dark jeans.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

