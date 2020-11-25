Serious multi-vehicle on Highway 33 leaves 6 injured: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP closed a highway near Bath Tuesday night following a serious multi-vehicle collision.

Provincial police released information after 9 p.m. saying that Highway 33 was closed due to a crash at Jim Snow Drive.

OPP say six people were injured in the crash, and four people had to be extricated from a vehicle. Police have yet to release any information about the severity of the injuries.

A detour route was created and the highway was only reopened after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Photos sent to Global News from the crash show at least one vehicle severely damaged on its right side. At least one other vehicle can be seen in the photos.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.