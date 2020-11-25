Menu

Canada

Serious multi-vehicle on Highway 33 leaves 6 injured: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Highway 33 was closed overnight while OPP investigated a major crash.
Highway 33 was closed overnight while OPP investigated a major crash. Submitted

OPP closed a highway near Bath Tuesday night following a serious multi-vehicle collision.

Provincial police released information after 9 p.m. saying that Highway 33 was closed due to a crash at Jim Snow Drive.

OPP say six people were injured in the crash, and four people had to be extricated from a vehicle. Police have yet to release any information about the severity of the injuries.

A detour route was created and the highway was only reopened after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: 2 teens charged following fatal car crash in Kingston’s west-end

 

Photos sent to Global News from the crash show at least one vehicle severely damaged on its right side. At least one other vehicle can be seen in the photos.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

