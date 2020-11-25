New Peterborough elementary school renamed Kaawaate East City Public School

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough’s newest elementary school now has a second new name: Kaawaate East City Public School.

The school, which is currently under construction, was initially named East City Public School in April by trustees of the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, who received a shortlist of recommendations from a joint community-board ad hoc school naming committee.

Among the 50 name suggestions, was the shortlist of four: East City Public School, Shining Waters Public School, Kaa-Waa-Te Public School and Lift Lock Public School.

However, on Tuesday night board trustees adoption a motion by trustee Steve Russell to amend the name of the new kindergarten to Grade 6 to be Kaawaate East City Public School.

This change follows a chairperson’s committee report in October that further considered an earlier delegation by representatives from the Kawartha Truth and Reconciliation Support Group and the Community Race Relations Committee of Peterborough.

The delegation suggested “Kaawaate” should be added to the school name. It is an Anishinaabe name for “Shining Waters.”

“As I mentioned last month, I believe we have all taken some time to consider the submissions that were made, the reasoning behind them and how they aligned with our own goals as champions of Indigenous education, achievement and awareness for all,” said board chairperson Diane Lloyd.

“Tonight’s decision is another step forward in this area, and I thank trustee Russell for bringing this motion forward that captures all our support for the new school name.

Design of the new East City Public School in Peterborough. Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

“As we conclude our fourth annual dedication of November as Indigenous Peoples Awareness Month, we remain very proud of the work our board has done, and will continue to do, to educate all students about the rich histories, cultures and perspectives of Indigenous Peoples.”

The $20-million school will house approximately 675 students, replacing the aging Armour Heights and King George public schools, both in East City. The new school is scheduled to open in September 2021.