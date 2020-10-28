Name of new Peterborough elementary school being reconsidered

Send this page to someone via email

As construction continues on the new East City Public School in Peterborough, there may be a new discussion on its name.

In April, the school’s name was approved by trustees of the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board following a shortlist of recommendations from a joint community-board ad hoc school naming committee. There were more than 50 different name suggestions for the kindergarten to Grade 8 school which will also include a French immersion program and a child-care centre.

East City Public School was one of four names on the shortlist, which also included Shining Waters Public School, Kaa-Waa-Te Public School and Lift Lock Public School.

During Tuesday night’s board meeting, trustees said it will further review suggestions from a delegation at its June 18 meeting. At that session, representatives from the Kawartha Truth and Reconciliation Support Group, and the Community Race Relations Committee of Peterborough, requested that the trustees reconsider the name of the school.

The delegation suggested it be amended to Kaawaate East City Public School. Kaawaate is an Anishinaabe name for Shining Waters, which was considered previously as part of the school naming process.

“The name we propose has both historical and aspirational significance for the board at this time. It supports the many other intentions of the board for this school as leading in Reconciliation Practices,” the delegation presented.

Board trustee Steve Russell on Tuesday night said he will put forward a motion at the board’s Nov. 24 meeting to amend the name of the school to Kaawaate East City Public School.

Board chairperson Diane Lloyd says trustees will “take some time” to consider Russell’s motion.

“I believe we have all reflected for some time on the name we have approved for the school, and the passion and reasoned submissions brought forward by the delegates in June and others within the community,” Lloyd said.

“As we made clear in the spring, we are proud of the work our board has done, and will continue to do, to educate all students about the rich histories, cultures and perspectives of Indigenous peoples.”

The $20-million school will house approximately 675 students, replacing the aging Armour Heights and King George public schools, both in East City. The new school is scheduled to open in September 2021.

