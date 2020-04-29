Trustees approve East City Public School as name for new elementary school in Peterborough

The new elementary school in Peterborough’s east end will be named East City Public School.

On Tuesday night, Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board trustees approved the name — one of four shortlisted by an ad hoc naming committee. Other finalists were Shining Waters Public School, Kaa-Waa-Te Public School and Lift Lock Public School.

The school board says there were more than 50 submissions.

Currently under construction, the $20-million elementary school in East City/Ashburnham will house approximately 675 students from kindergarten to Grade 8 and will feature a French immersion program and a child-care centre.

The school is expected to open in September 2021 and will replace Armour Heights and King George public schools, both in East City, which are in aging buildings and face declining enrolment, according to a 2016 accommodation review that recommended amalgamating the schools.

The proposed design of a new elementary school for East City in Peterborough. Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board

“As always, these are difficult decisions not only for the committee but for the board as well in its deliberations,” said board chairperson Diane Lloyd. “The variety and worthiness of all the submissions, over 50 in total, just adds to the challenge of this process and is a wonderful testament to the community’s interest in this school and public education.”

Lloyd noted East City Public School was also the most frequently submitted suggestion as part of the community consultation. Trustees say board policy usually favours names based on people who have made positive contributions to society, the current or historical areas served by the school, the street on which the school will be located and the diversity of the school communities served.

“We would like to thank all those who participated in the process,” she said. “The committee clearly was deliberate and thoughtful in its discussions. While the committee placed Shining Waters narrowly as its first choice, the board ultimately believed East City Public School was the best fit for the historical area served by the school.”

The last new public school to open in Peterborough was Roger Neilson Public School in 2004 in the city’s south end.

“This is an exciting project and it is going to be an incredible school when it’s completed,” said Jennifer Leclerc, the board’s director of education. “We want to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation once again to the students, families and staff from King George Public School and Armour Heights Public School for their optimism, understanding and patience. As always, capital projects take time to move from inception to reality, and this is another positive step forward along that path.

Trustee appointed

Another highlight from Tuesday’s meeting was Emilio Ojeda being appointed as a trustee for the townships of Asphodel-Norwood and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen as well as the Municipality of Trent Hills.

The Warkworth resident is currently serving the remainder of the term left vacated by the death of former trustee Shirley Patterson in January. The appointment will be for the balance of the electoral term ending on Nov. 30, 2022.

“We were encouraged by the level of interest we had in this position and believe this is an indication of the importance our communities place on a strong public education system,” said Lloyd. “After reviewing a number of qualified candidates, we are very pleased to welcome Emilio to the board. We are confident he will be a positive addition to our board and worthy representative for the area and our students.”

At its Tuesday meeting, the board also:

Appointed trustee Rose Kitney as vice-chairperson of the committee of the whole budget committee

Awarded a tender for Peterborough’s Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute shop and science room renovations to Beavermead Construction Limited for $1,204,391.60.

Awarded a tender for Bowmanville High School science room renovations to Gerr Construction Limited for $1,154,880.80.

Approved the sale of the property at 52 Duke St. in Bowmanville to Noranheim Holdings Corp. for $415,000.

