Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

RCMP investigate suspicious cabin fire on Kelowna’s Lakeshore Drive

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 10:35 pm
Two vehicles and a building were completely destroyed in a fire on Lakeshore Drive Tuesday afternoon.
Two vehicles and a building were completely destroyed in a fire on Lakeshore Drive Tuesday afternoon. Jeff Martin / Global News

Fire crews rushed to a suspicious fire near Bertram Creek Regional Park Tuesday afternoon.

The Kelowna Fire Department said it received several calls about flames and smoke coming from a building on the 5500 block of Lakeshore Road around 4:30 p.m.

Read more: Retail giant Costco files relocation proposal in Kelowna; traffic among concerns

“On scene, the first arriving crews confirmed heavy black smoke and flames extending from a small single story cabin/garage style structure,” Platoon Capt. Kelly Stephens said.

“An offensive fire attack was deployed, and the fire was controlled from the exterior.”

No one was inside the structure at the time of the blaze, but the fire department said the building and two vehicles inside were a complete loss.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fire damages South Okanagan fruit stand

Four engines, command and safety units, a tender and rescue truck with 20 firefighters attended the blaze.

RCMP and Fortis were also called to the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Public calling for more enforcement for BC Transit’s mandatory mask policy' Coronavirus: Public calling for more enforcement for BC Transit’s mandatory mask policy
Coronavirus: Public calling for more enforcement for BC Transit’s mandatory mask policy
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaFireBlazeSuspicious FireKelowna Fire DepartmentGarage FireCabinLakeshore Drivevehicles destroyedbuilding destroyed
Flyers
More weekly flyers