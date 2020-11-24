RCMP investigate suspicious cabin fire on Kelowna’s Lakeshore Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fire crews rushed to a suspicious fire near Bertram Creek Regional Park Tuesday afternoon.

The Kelowna Fire Department said it received several calls about flames and smoke coming from a building on the 5500 block of Lakeshore Road around 4:30 p.m.

“On scene, the first arriving crews confirmed heavy black smoke and flames extending from a small single story cabin/garage style structure,” Platoon Capt. Kelly Stephens said.

“An offensive fire attack was deployed, and the fire was controlled from the exterior.”

No one was inside the structure at the time of the blaze, but the fire department said the building and two vehicles inside were a complete loss.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fire damages South Okanagan fruit stand

Four engines, command and safety units, a tender and rescue truck with 20 firefighters attended the blaze.

RCMP and Fortis were also called to the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

2:08 Coronavirus: Public calling for more enforcement for BC Transit’s mandatory mask policy Coronavirus: Public calling for more enforcement for BC Transit’s mandatory mask policy