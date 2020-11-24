COVID-19: Second positive employee case at Cameco fuel manufacturing plant in Port Hope, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Uranium processing company Cameco is reporting a second employee case of COVID-19 at its fuel manufacturing plant in Port Hope, Ont.

On Tuesday evening, the company said it learned earlier in the day that an employee at the facility tested positive. The employee last worked on Nov. 20, according to Cameco.

“Upon experiencing symptoms over the weekend, this employee followed all protocols and did not enter the workplace with symptoms,” stated Sara Forsey, Cameco’s manager of public and government affairs in an email to Global News Peterborough.

The first positive case among employees was reported on Thursday, Nov. 19.

“While this case is not confirmed to be connected to the positive case that we announced on Nov. 19 we are treating them as linked,” Forsey.

“Cameco is providing the affected employee with support to ensure they have the resources they need. Our thoughts are with them and we hope that they recover well.”

Cleaning and disinfection protocols established in the event of a suspected positive COVID-19 case were implemented as the company was made aware of a symptomatic employee on Monday, Forsey said.

“Cameco Fuel Manufacturing continues to operate safely, and we are in close contact with our company medical team and public health authorities and continue to follow their guidance,” she said.

“We are continually reviewing and updating our protective measures based on our experience and as external circumstances warrant.”

On Tuesday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County. There are now 12 active cases in the county.

