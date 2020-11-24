29 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,938

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 29 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,938, including 52 deaths.

Eight of the new cases are in New Tecumseth, while seven are in Barrie, five are in Bradford, four are in Innisfil and three are in Adjala-Tosorontio. One new case is in Georgian Bay, while another is in Springwater.

According to the health unit, four new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired.

Two new cases are a result of a congregate outbreak, while two are a result of an educational setting outbreak. The rest are all still under investigation.

Six of the new cases are children, while nine involve people in the age group of 18 to 34.

This week, the health unit has reported 104 new COVID-19 cases. There were 200 new cases reported last week, the highest number of cases reported in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

Of the region’s total 1,938 COVID-19 cases, 86 per cent — or 1,659 — have recovered, while 15 people remain in hospital.

Currently, there are 12 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at four schools, two long-term care facilities, two retirement homes, two workplaces and two congregate settings.

The current school outbreaks are at St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School, Willow Landing Elementary School and Warnica Public School, all of which are in Barrie, as well as Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus.

There have been 59 outbreaks in the region in total — at 20 long-term care homes, 14 workplaces, 10 retirement homes, eight educational settings, six congregate settings and one community setting.

According to the province of Ontario, 13 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

Warnica Public School in Barrie Monsignor Clair Catholic School in Barrie St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie Willow Landing Elementary School in Barrie St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie Bradford District High School Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Bradford Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa Our Lady of Grace School in Essa Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth Holy Family Catholic School in NewTecumseth

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 1,009 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 106,510. Tuesday’s case count is a decrease from Monday’s, although the provincial government indicated there were technical issues with cases reported for Monday and Tuesday, which meant some of Tuesday’s numbers were reported Monday instead.

