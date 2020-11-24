Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 94.

In a press briefing, Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said four of the cases are in Zone 2 (Saint John area) and two are in Zone 1 (Moncton area).

According to the province, the two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) involve two people aged 20 to 29.

1:55 Horizon Health reports COVID-19 outbreak at Fredericton rehabilitation centre Horizon Health reports COVID-19 outbreak at Fredericton rehabilitation centre The province said the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 451 and 350 people have recovered.There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 94 with no hospitalized cases. As of Tuesday, 117,588 tests have been conducted. Schools and child care in Zone 2 On Nov. 23, positive cases of the The four cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) involve two people aged 19 or under, one in their 20s and one in their 30s.All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.“By wearing a mask when in public, avoiding large gatherings and reducing your close contacts, you can break the chain of infections now spreading in our province and help return all regions of New Brunswick to the yellow level of recovery,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.The province said the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 451 and 350 people have recovered.There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 94 with no hospitalized cases. As of Tuesday, 117,588 tests have been conducted.On Nov. 23, positive cases of the coronavirus were confirmed at Lakefield Elementary School in Quispamsis and at Rothesay High School in Rothesay, the province announced on Tuesday.The school communities have been notified, the province said. In addition, a positive case was confirmed at Little Blossoms Learning Centre in Quispamsis and the affected families have been notified.Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy, who was also at the briefing, said at this time, no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any schools. Read more: The Christmas retail rush has kicked in early in Atlantic Canada amid COVID-19 In a statement, the province said students in all Grade 7 classes of Hampton Middle School will learn from home throughout the remainder of the week and staff will communicate directly with families regarding any other potential changes to learning.In the meantime, Simonds High School and Harbour View High School in Saint John will stay open unless families and staff are notified otherwise. 2:05 Atlantic bubble bursts as P.E.I., N.L. step back from border deal Atlantic bubble bursts as P.E.I., N.L. step back from border deal “The guidelines we put in place are designed to keep the education system open, even with a small number of cases, so that children could continue to learn safely even in the face of this pandemic,” said Cardy.“Our goal was to minimize risks and help support contact tracing for exactly this kind of scenario. If we must move schools online, for safety reasons, we will not hesitate to do it. But we have established a system that is based on triggers and the advice of Public Health.” Exposure notifications Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the virus at the following location in Zone 1: RD Maclean Co. Ltd., on Nov. 16, 17 and 18 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (200 St. George Street, Moncton). GoodLife Fitness, on Nov. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. (555 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe). Nova Scotia Public Health said it has confirmed community transmission in the Halifax area. New Brunswickers who have been in that area in the past few weeks should check the list of possible exposure sites, which In a statement, the province said students in all Grade 7 classes of Hampton Middle School will learn from home throughout the remainder of the week and staff will communicate directly with families regarding any other potential changes to learning.In the meantime, Simonds High School and Harbour View High School in Saint John will stay open unless families and staff are notified otherwise.“The guidelines we put in place are designed to keep the education system open, even with a small number of cases, so that children could continue to learn safely even in the face of this pandemic,” said Cardy.“Our goal was to minimize risks and help support contact tracing for exactly this kind of scenario. If we must move schools online, for safety reasons, we will not hesitate to do it. But we have established a system that is based on triggers and the advice of Public Health.”Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the virus at the following location in Zone 1:Nova Scotia Public Health said it has confirmed community transmission in the Halifax area. New Brunswickers who have been in that area in the past few weeks should check the list of possible exposure sites, which is available online

Advertisement