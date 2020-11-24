Regina’s new mayor, councillors sworn in

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s new council has officially taken office.

The 11 members, six of whom are new to municipal politics, were sworn in during a small ceremony in the council chambers at city hall Monday night.

“You’re excited that you win and then you’re kind of overwhelmed with a sense of responsibility for what it is you’ve undertaken,” said Mayor Sandra Masters, describing the feelings that have followed her historic election win on Oct. 26.

Masters, who admitted to being “very nervous” as she assumed her new role, is the first woman to be voted into the position in the history of the city.

While last week was “council school,” Masters said the rest of this week and the beginning of the next will be spent working out the details around city committees and advisory panels.

She said there is consideration being given to the options for amalgamating some of the pre-established committees and striking new advisory panels on community issues, from sustainability to poverty reduction.

Masters’ election platform included finding efficiencies in city operations that would result in a cost savings of 15 per cent. She said she is learning more about what that could look like and will be talking more with her council colleagues in the future about the terms for an advisory panel on the matter.

With the mayor’s office staff employed by Masters’ predecessor, she has been getting support from administration as she works out what hers will look like.

“We will bring in our staff as we build out what it is our needs are,” she said. “There’s a couple positions I’m not sure are needed under what I hope to accomplish.”

Other new faces around the table include Couns. Cheryl Stadnichuk (Ward 1), Dan LeBlanc (Ward 6), Terina Shaw (Ward 7), Shanon Zachidniak (Ward 8) and Landon Mohl (Ward 10).

Returning are Couns. Bob Hawkins (Ward 2), Andrew Stevens (Ward 3), Lori Bresciani (Ward 4), John Findura (Ward 5) and Jason Mancinelli (Ward 9).

This council’s first meeting is scheduled for Dec. 2.