Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

U.S. agency to allow Biden transition to begin after delay: reports

By Hannah Jackson Global News
President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has informed president-elect Joe Biden that the current  administration is ready to begin the formal transition of power process, according to media reports.

Read more: Michigan certifies Biden’s state victory despite Trump efforts to subvert election results

In a letter obtained by CNN on Monday, GSA Administrator Emily Murphy said she was “never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — with regard to the substance or timing of my decision.”

Story continues below advertisement

An official told The Associated Press that Murphy made the determination after Trump efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states, most recently in Michigan, which certified Biden’s victory Monday.

In a tweet Monday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Murphy for her “steadfast dedication and loyalty” to the country.

“She has been harassed, threatened, and abused — and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA,” he wrote.

Trending Stories

In a subsequent tweet, Trump said he is “recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols,”  and said he will have his team “do the same.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Biden: ‘Every mayor deserves a president who is going to be a true partner’' Biden: ‘Every mayor deserves a president who is going to be a true partner’
Biden: ‘Every mayor deserves a president who is going to be a true partner’

The move comes almost three weeks after election day, and two weeks after The Associated Press and other major news outlets projected Biden and running mate Kamala Harris had won enough electoral votes to secure the White House.

Murphy’s move means current administration agency officials will now coordinate with members of Biden’s team, and millions in government funding will be made available to aid in the transition.

A total of 16 states have so far certified their results, awarding president-elect Biden 54 of his 306 Electoral College votes and Trump 73 of his 232 votes.

Florida is the only one of the four most populous states to certify. Deadlines are early next month for the others: California, Texas and New York.

Biden and Harris are scheduled to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Story continues below advertisement

–More to come.

-With a file from The Associated Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Donald TrumpJoe BidenUs ElectionBidenRudy GiulianiUS election resultsGSADonald Trump election resultsemily murphyGSA Emily Murphy
Flyers
More weekly flyers