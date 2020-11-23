U.S. agency to allow Biden transition to begin after delay: reports

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has informed president-elect Joe Biden that the current administration is ready to begin the formal transition of power process, according to media reports.

In a letter obtained by CNN on Monday, GSA Administrator Emily Murphy said she was “never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — with regard to the substance or timing of my decision.”

"I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — with regard to the substance or timing of my decision," Murphy writes in the letter. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 23, 2020

An official told The Associated Press that Murphy made the determination after Trump efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states, most recently in Michigan, which certified Biden’s victory Monday.

In a tweet Monday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Murphy for her “steadfast dedication and loyalty” to the country.

I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

“She has been harassed, threatened, and abused — and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA,” he wrote.

In a subsequent tweet, Trump said he is “recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols,” and said he will have his team “do the same.”

The move comes almost three weeks after election day, and two weeks after The Associated Press and other major news outlets projected Biden and running mate Kamala Harris had won enough electoral votes to secure the White House.

Murphy’s move means current administration agency officials will now coordinate with members of Biden’s team, and millions in government funding will be made available to aid in the transition.

A total of 16 states have so far certified their results, awarding president-elect Biden 54 of his 306 Electoral College votes and Trump 73 of his 232 votes.

Florida is the only one of the four most populous states to certify. Deadlines are early next month for the others: California, Texas and New York.

Biden and Harris are scheduled to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

-With a file from The Associated Press