Portable North Pole celebrates 10 years of video messages from Santa Claus

Send this page to someone via email

Santa Claus won’t be visiting malls this year, but he will still be available on the app, Portable North Pole. This year two developers of apps for kids are celebrating their 10th anniversary.

READ MORE: A local Montreal family creates ‘LeKoupon’ app to help boost the economy

You may have received one of these personalized video messages in past years from Santa Claus in the North Pole, but you may not have known that the platform’s creators are from Montreal.

UGroup Media has been working with the big guy for the last 10 years.

“An elf on the North Pole contacted us to create that amazing platform as a way for Santa Claus to reach out to the world,” explained UGroup Media CEO, Alexandre Bérard.

I somehow don't think I will be spending Christmas on the beach this year, but here's 🤞for 2021! pic.twitter.com/xRrm12BVGW — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) November 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Since 2010, Santa has sent a quarter of a billion videos. Bérard expects him to be even busier this year because of the pandemic.

“With the special year we have, we all need an extra dose of Christmas magic, kids and grown-ups,” Bérard said.

READ MORE: Toronto developer aims to curb texting and driving with GPS scheduler app

Another Montreal-based app developer is also celebrating ten years of business this year. Like UGroup, Budge Studios started developing apps for kids the same year Apple released the iPad.

“The iPad really did change everything. It was a game-changer, pun-intended, I suppose,” said Budge Studios co-CEO, David Lipes.

Budge Studios has reached 1 billion downloads of dozens of apps.

READ MORE: Montreal study finds intense recreational screen use ‘fairly widespread’ among adults, children

Lipes said he understands if parents are concerned their kids are getting too much screen time during the pandemic: “We think it’s ultimately up to each family to make that decision for themselves,” he said.