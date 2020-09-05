A local Montreal family creates ‘LeKoupon’ app to help boost the economy

Send this page to someone via email

Many small business are feeling the economic effects of COVID-19 and reopening a business after shutting down for several months brings many challenges.

A local Montreal businessman and his daughter have teamed up to create the LeKoupon app in hopes of helping local merchants entice their customers back.

LeKoupon, a mobile app available for iOS and Android, provides a platform for them to promote deals, coupons and certificates, for consumers to see and use.

More than 200 local merchants in the greater Montreal, ranging from restaurants, beauty salons, to party booths and flower shops, have signed up and have already begun posting deals and promotions in the hope of reviving their business.

“I mean we are helping these merchants get back on their feet after this pandemic, it’s not an easy time for anybody and hopefully if we can give a helping hand that’s great, it’s a bonus” said Claude Richard, LeKoupon creator and owner.

Claude Richard has done many business ventures in the past, but working with his daughter is different.

“We work well together, she has a lot of good input as well. Sometimes you realize with your family members there will be more trust and more honesty going in the work,” Richard told Global News.

Ashley Richard enjoys working with her dad, husband and step mom.

“I love working with my family we get along so well. Bouncing ideas off each other is easy.”

There’s a different feeling making people happy with your family. The most rewarding thing when we get messages from merchants saying they receive clients and they thanks us it makes this all worth it,” says Ashley Richard, LeKoupon social media manager.

Richard has found some of her favourite business through the app.

“Even actually I have gone to discover businesses that I have gotten to support business that I have never been to,” says Ashley Richard.

The LeKoupon app is still in its early stages but some merchants are confident it will help their businesses and the economy.

I think it’s a win win for everybody because as a business owner I suggest everyone to use this app to promote their product” Jimmy Nguyen, of Mikado Go Sushi.

Le Cheesecake Bar in Laval is loving the partnership with LeKoupon.

“I have already had good experiences with them, we have done two promotions with them it has helped my business especially during low times. If people can get a little coupon and still get a treat It helps business like me, in my case it has helped bring new clients” said Antonio Casale, Le Cheesecake Bar owner.

As they app continues to get off the ground, the Richard’s hope they can expand all over Quebec and then eventually Canada.