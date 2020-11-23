Regina’s new mayor and city councillors to be sworn in Monday night

Send this page to someone via email

Regina city council will swear in its first-ever elected female mayor Monday night.

Sandra Masters beat out incumbent mayor Michael Fougere by nearly 4,400 votes in the 2020 municipal election.

Masters, along with 10 councillors, will swear their oaths in front of a restricted crowd due to COVID-19 protocols.

Five of the 10 city councillors are newly elected:

Ward 1: Cheryl Stadnichuk (newly elected)

Ward 2: Bob Hawkins (re-elected)

Ward 3: Andrew Stevens (re-elected)

Ward 4: Lori Bresciani (acclaimed)

Ward 5: John Findura (re-elected)

Ward 6: Dan LeBlanc (newly elected)

Ward 7: Terina Shaw (newly elected)

Ward 8: Shanon Zachidniak (newly elected)

Ward 9: Jason Mancinelli (re-elected)

Ward 10: Landon Mohl (newly elected)

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at city hall at 7 p.m.

It will be livestreamed here.

