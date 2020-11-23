Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Regina’s new mayor and city councillors to be sworn in Monday night

By Allison Bamford Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 4:57 pm
Sandra Masters, Regina's first female elected mayor, will be sworn in with the rest of council Monday night.
Sandra Masters, Regina's first female elected mayor, will be sworn in with the rest of council Monday night. Daniella Ponticelli / Global News

Regina city council will swear in its first-ever elected female mayor Monday night.

Sandra Masters beat out incumbent mayor Michael Fougere by nearly 4,400 votes in the 2020 municipal election.

Masters, along with 10 councillors, will swear their oaths in front of a restricted crowd due to COVID-19 protocols.

Read more: Women breaking barriers and changing the face of politics in Regina

Five of the 10 city councillors are newly elected:

  • Ward 1: Cheryl Stadnichuk (newly elected)
  • Ward 2: Bob Hawkins (re-elected)
  • Ward 3: Andrew Stevens (re-elected)
  • Ward 4: Lori Bresciani (acclaimed)
  • Ward 5: John Findura (re-elected)
  • Ward 6: Dan LeBlanc (newly elected)
  • Ward 7: Terina Shaw (newly elected)
  • Ward 8: Shanon Zachidniak (newly elected)
  • Ward 9: Jason Mancinelli (re-elected)
  • Ward 10: Landon Mohl (newly elected)
Trending Stories

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at city hall at 7 p.m.

It will be livestreamed here.

Click to play video 'Sandra Masters comments on being first elected female mayor of Regina' Sandra Masters comments on being first elected female mayor of Regina
Sandra Masters comments on being first elected female mayor of Regina – Nov 10, 2020
City of Regina
