Canada

Body of missing diver found in St. Lawrence River: Brockville police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 2:24 pm
Brockville police say an Ottawa man died after a diving excursion in the St. Lawrence over the weekend. Global Kingston

An Ottawa man is dead after taking a scuba diving excursion in Brockville.

Brockville police were called to Canteen Park Saturday afternoon after a diver did not return as planned from the St. Lawrence River.

Read more: American man dies while diving in St. Lawrence River

Police say he was an experienced diver, who had been to the same diving spot several times in the past.

Sunday, the body of a 61-year-old was pulled from river near Ogdensburg, N.Y., about 20 Kilometres downstream.

At the request of the family, the man’s name will not be released.

 

