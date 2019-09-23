American man dies while diving in St. Lawrence River

Leeds OPP are looking into the death of an American diver after he surfaced in the St. Lawrence River with no vital signs.

READ MORE: ‘The cruellest twist of fate’ — Woman says boyfriend died after underwater marriage proposal

On Friday afternoon around 1 p.m., OPP say they, along with the Leeds County marine unit, Thousand Islands fire department, Leeds Grenville paramedics and the coast guard, were called to respond to a diver in distress in the Bateau Channel, a long, narrow stretch of the St. Lawrence between Howe Island and the Kingston mainland.

A 53-year-old man from Akron, Ohio, was diving with friends in the river when suddenly he came to the surface without vital signs.

His friends performed CPR on him until emergency services arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

WATCH: Coast guard release video of deadly fire on scuba diving boat

OPP could not answer whether the man was an experienced diver or what he was diving to see in the area.

They did say they are assisting the coroner in the investigation into the man’s death. A post-mortem on cause of death is currently being completed.