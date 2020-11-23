N.B. man sentenced to 4.5 years in prison following child sexual abuse investigation

A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to 54 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an investigation into images of child sexual abuse, the RCMP said on Monday.
Police said the investigation began in July 2019, and then the man was arrested on Jan. 16 of this year after police seized several electronic devices.
The man was arrested at a home in Lincoln, N.B.
On June 1, police said Robert Allan Love was charged in Fredericton provincial court with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.
On Nov. 20, Allan Love returned to court and was sentenced to 36 months for possession of child pornography and 54 months for making available child pornography. The sentences will be served concurrently, according to the RCMP.Allan Love has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life, and will be required to submit a DNA sample.“Following his release from prison, he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including not being around children,” the RCMP said in a statement.
