N.B. man sentenced to 4.5 years in prison following child sexual abuse investigation

A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to 54 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an investigation into images of child sexual abuse, the RCMP said on Monday.

Police said the investigation began in July 2019, and then the man was arrested on Jan. 16 of this year after police seized several electronic devices.

READ MORE: New charge or charges expected against New Brunswick coach accused of making child pornography

The man was arrested at a home in Lincoln, N.B.