SUN, SAHO reach tentative contract agreement

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and the Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations (SAHO) have agreed on a new tentative contract agreement.

Terms of the contract, which still needs to be ratified, have not been released.

“I am certain registered nurses will welcome this good news — especially during these unprecedented times,” said SUN president Tracy Zambory.

“This tentative agreement will no doubt be a huge weight off the shoulders of registered nurses, providing them with much-needed stability and security in the face of a global pandemic.”

The Saskatchewan government said the contract marks another milestone in reaching new collective agreement with a single provincial health authority.

“I am genuinely pleased to see a successful negotiated settlement with our largest health union providing further stability as our health system faces this pandemic,” said Health Minister Paul Merriman.

“Thank you to both SUN and SAHO Inc. for their collaborative efforts and dedication to achieving this tentative agreement.”

SUN represents over 10,000 registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and registered nurse (nurse practitioners).

The last contract between the parties expired on March 31, 2018.

