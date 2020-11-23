Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

SUN, SAHO reach tentative contract agreement

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 10:54 am
“Wear White” campaign by Saskatchewan registered nurses turning heads, including those of their colleagues.
Terms of the contract between SUN and SAHO, which still needs to be ratified, have not been released. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and the Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations (SAHO) have agreed on a new tentative contract agreement.

Terms of the contract, which still needs to be ratified, have not been released.

Read more: Tentative contract deal reached for 11,500 health-care workers in Saskatchewan

“I am certain registered nurses will welcome this good news — especially during these unprecedented times,” said SUN president Tracy Zambory.

“This tentative agreement will no doubt be a huge weight off the shoulders of registered nurses, providing them with much-needed stability and security in the face of a global pandemic.”

The Saskatchewan government said the contract marks another milestone in reaching new collective agreement with a single provincial health authority.

“I am genuinely pleased to see a successful negotiated settlement with our largest health union providing further stability as our health system faces this pandemic,” said Health Minister Paul Merriman.

“Thank you to both SUN and SAHO Inc. for their collaborative efforts and dedication to achieving this tentative agreement.”

Read more: Nurses union, NDP respond to Saskatchewan’s rising COVID-19 cases

SUN represents over 10,000 registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and registered nurse (nurse practitioners).

The last contract between the parties expired on March 31, 2018.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan Nurses’ Union calls for 2 week ‘circuit lockdown’ as Saskatoon ICU beds fill up' Saskatchewan Nurses’ Union calls for 2 week ‘circuit lockdown’ as Saskatoon ICU beds fill up
Saskatchewan Nurses’ Union calls for 2 week ‘circuit lockdown’ as Saskatoon ICU beds fill up
Saskatchewan NewsSunNursesContractSaskatchewan Union of NursesPaul MerrimanSAHOTracy ZamborySaskatchewan Association of Health OrganizationsSaskatchewan Nurses
