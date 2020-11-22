Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

Man’s body found following apartment fire in Bewdley: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 22, 2020 7:14 pm
A man's body was found following a fire at an apartment complex in Bewdley, Ont., on Sunday morning.
A man's body was found following a fire at an apartment complex in Bewdley, Ont., on Sunday morning. Pete Fisher/Special to Global News Peterborough

A man’s body was found following a fire at an apartment complex in the village of Bewdley early Sunday.

According to Northumberland OPP, emergency crews responded to a reported structure fire on Main Street in the village on Rice Lake in Hamilton Township, about 30 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Police say a man was found deceased within a small enclosure that was attached to the front of the main four-unit apartment building where the fire is believed to have been localized.

Read more: Fire destroys house on Hwy. 7A in Cavan Monaghan Township

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Trending Stories

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted to attend the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The Northumberland OPP Major Crime Unit are currently investigating the incident with the assistance from the Central Region Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

“The scene is currently being held by the OPP as the circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation,” police stated.

Click to play video 'House fire in Alnwick Haldimand Township' House fire in Alnwick Haldimand Township
House fire in Alnwick Haldimand Township
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireNorthumberland OPPfatal house fireRice LakeBewdleyfatal apartment fireBewdley fatal fireBewdley fireBewdley house fireVillage of Bewdleywhat happened in Bewdley
Flyers
More weekly flyers