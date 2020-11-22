Man’s body found following apartment fire in Bewdley: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man’s body was found following a fire at an apartment complex in the village of Bewdley early Sunday.

According to Northumberland OPP, emergency crews responded to a reported structure fire on Main Street in the village on Rice Lake in Hamilton Township, about 30 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Police say a man was found deceased within a small enclosure that was attached to the front of the main four-unit apartment building where the fire is believed to have been localized.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted to attend the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The Northumberland OPP Major Crime Unit are currently investigating the incident with the assistance from the Central Region Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

“The scene is currently being held by the OPP as the circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation,” police stated.

1:11 House fire in Alnwick Haldimand Township House fire in Alnwick Haldimand Township