236 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, hospitalizations reach all-time high

Saskatchewan reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial caseload to 6,473.

The majority of the new cases are in Saskatoon, the province’s north and Regina.

Below is a breakdown of where the new cases are located:

Far North West: 8

Far North Central: 1

Far North East: 2

North West: 17

North Central: 24

North East: 9

Saskatoon: 82

Central West: 9

Central East: 2

Regina: 52

South West: 13

South Central: 9

South East: 6

The location of two cases remains pending.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of daily cases rose from 203 on Saturday, to 211 on Sunday. That translates to 17.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

Of the 6,473 newly reported cases, 2,683 are considered active. A total of 3,757 people have recovered.

Hospitalizations continue to break records almost daily throughout November, including on Sunday.

There are 99 people in hospital, 19 of whom are in the ICU.

Tracy Zambori, president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, says if more aggressive measures aren’t implemented, “the health-care system is not going to be able to function.”

But Zambori says it’s not just facilities that are being stretched, it’s also health-care workers.

“We’re in a human health resource crisis. There is not enough health-care professionals to continue at the pace that we’re continuing and to be able to keep the health-care system going in the way that it’s going in real time today. There just isn’t.”

The government says it will announce new measures next week following consultations with businesses.

