Health

Texas calls in National Guard to help morgues overwhelmed by coronavirus deaths

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 22, 2020 9:53 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Texas National Guard deployed to El Paso County as morgue overwhelmed' Coronavirus: Texas National Guard deployed to El Paso County as morgue overwhelmed
WATCH: Coronavirus: Texas National Guard deployed to El Paso County as morgue overwhelmed

The Texas National Guard has sent a 36-member team to El Paso to assist morgues in the border region with the number of dead as a result of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Statewide, the Texas health department on Saturday reported a one-day high of 12,597 new virus cases, nearly 20,500 dead since the pandemic began and more than 8,200 virus hospitalizations.

“The Texas Military will provide us with the critical personnel to carry out our fatality management plan and we are very grateful to them for their ongoing support,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said late Friday when the deployment was announced.

Read more: Texas becomes first U.S. state to top 1M coronavirus cases amid nationwide surges

The pandemic is blamed for 853 deaths in El Paso County, including more than 300 since October. Jail inmates are being paid to move bodies and county leaders are offering $27 an hour for morgue workers.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, in a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott asking for support for a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew in the county, said mortuaries are being overwhelmed. He wrote that the local medical examiner’s office reported that 234 bodies were being held at the main morgue and nine mobile morgues.

