First taste of winter weather arrives in Hamilton

Old Man Winter is paying an early visit to Hamilton and much of southern Ontario Sunday

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell is projecting 3 to 8 cm of snow will fall in Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday and into early Monday morning.

It marks the first significant snowfall of autumn in the city.

Only minor snow amounts near Lake Ontario but this is a signifcant winter storm for the north end of the GTA. 15cm of heavy wet snowy by early Monday. pic.twitter.com/Voz8Sm8qQy — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 21, 2020

Other areas of the province are expected to receive higher accumulations, with 7 to 14 cm of snow anticipated for areas to the north and west of the Golden Horseshoe, according to the national weather agency.

Farnell’s projections have Niagara Region, Burlington and Oakville, receiving up to 3 cm of snow.

Environment Canada says travel is expected to be impacted and warns that “motorists should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions.”

