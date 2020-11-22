Menu

Weather

First taste of winter weather arrives in Hamilton

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 22, 2020 9:23 am
Southern Ontario received the first significant snowfall of Autumn on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Southern Ontario received the first significant snowfall of Autumn on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Old Man Winter is paying an early visit to Hamilton and much of southern Ontario Sunday

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell is projecting 3 to 8 cm of snow will fall in Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday and into early Monday morning.

It marks the first significant snowfall of autumn in the city.

Other areas of the province are expected to receive higher accumulations, with 7 to 14 cm of snow anticipated for areas to the north and west of the Golden Horseshoe, according to the national weather agency.

Farnell’s projections have Niagara Region, Burlington and Oakville, receiving up to 3 cm of snow.

Read more: Special weather statement issued for GTA ahead of ‘significant snowfall’ Sunday

Environment Canada says travel is expected to be impacted and warns that “motorists should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions.”

Click to play video 'Anthony Farnell’s 2020-2021 winter forecast' Anthony Farnell’s 2020-2021 winter forecast
Anthony Farnell’s 2020-2021 winter forecast
