Rescue underway in Squamish after paraglider gets stuck on the Stawamus Chief

A daring and complicated rescue Saturday night in Squamish after a man became stuck on the west face of the Stawamus Chief, also known as the Grand Wall.
Nearly two dozen search and rescue volunteers, RCMP and BC Ambulance Service are on scene.
Global News has learned a man in his 30s got into trouble when the wind blew him off course, and slammed him into the rock face.
His parachute got hung up on a tree, where he remains suspended tonight, three hours after the accident.
Efforts are underway to reach him.
His injuries are described as minor at this time.
