Rescue underway in Squamish after paraglider gets stuck on the Stawamus Chief

By Claire Fenton Global News
Rescue underway on the Stawamus Chief near Squamish after a paraglider became stuck. Photo Courtesy: Squamish RCMP.
Rescue underway on the Stawamus Chief near Squamish after a paraglider became stuck. Photo Courtesy: Squamish RCMP.

A daring and complicated rescue Saturday night in Squamish after a man became stuck on the west face of the Stawamus Chief, also known as the Grand Wall.

Nearly two dozen search and rescue volunteers, RCMP and BC Ambulance Service are on scene.

Global News has learned a man in his 30s got into trouble when the wind blew him off course, and slammed him into the rock face.

Read more: Stawamus Chief claims life of second climber in six weeks

His parachute got hung up on a tree, where he remains suspended tonight, three hours after the accident.

Efforts are underway to reach him.

His injuries are described as minor at this time.

Click to play video 'Dramatic rescue in Squamish highlights busy times for search and rescue crews' Dramatic rescue in Squamish highlights busy times for search and rescue crews
Dramatic rescue in Squamish highlights busy times for search and rescue crews – May 29, 2020

More to come…

newssquamishStawamus ChiefParagliderSquamish SARParachuter
