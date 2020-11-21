Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

E-bike rider taken to trauma centre after Brampton crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Emergency crews were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Stafford Drive around 2:45 p.m. .
Emergency crews were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Stafford Drive around 2:45 p.m. . Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say an e-bike rider has been taken to a trauma centre after a crash in Brampton Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Stafford Drive at 2:42 p.m.

A vehicle and an e-bike collided and the e-bike rider suffered serious injuries, officials said.

Read more: 2 dead, 3 others injured after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Peel paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 20s to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Trending Stories

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

There’s no word on what led to the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policeBramptonpeel policePeel ParamedicsBrampton CrashBrampton CollisionRutherford Road and Stafford Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers