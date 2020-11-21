E-bike rider taken to trauma centre after Brampton crash

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say an e-bike rider has been taken to a trauma centre after a crash in Brampton Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Stafford Drive at 2:42 p.m.

A vehicle and an e-bike collided and the e-bike rider suffered serious injuries, officials said.

Peel paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 20s to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

There’s no word on what led to the crash.

