Winnipeg robbery suspect jumps into river, falls through ice trying to escape police

A robbery suspect had to be rescued by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service after trying to escape police custody.

Winnipeg police say on Thursday night around 10:15 p.m., officers and a K9 unit responded to the 2000 block of Portage Avenue after a male was observed damaging the front door of a closed business.

Police say the man was able to enter the business and stole an empty cash register before fleeing on foot.

Officers were able to follow his tracks in the fresh snow.

When they were closing in on him, he jumped into the Assiniboine River, alternatively swimming in the open water and crashing through thin ice.

The WFPS deployed two water rescue members in the water and on the ice in an attempt to rescue the suspect.

Police say he refused rescue for a lengthy period while moving/floating up and down the river.

Winnipeg police say he was in the water or on the ice for about 27 minutes before being safely taken into custody by police and assisting WFPS members.

The suspect was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons, where he was medically cleared.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit continued with the investigation.

Sean-Leo Monchalin, 32, from Winnipeg has been charged with break enter and theft and was processed on two outstanding arrest warrants.

Monchalin was detained in custody.