Police issue warning after driver follows Delta, B.C. schoolgirl

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 21, 2020 2:19 pm
Delta police are warning the public after a man in a minivan followed a girl home after school on Thursday.

According to police, it happened after school hours near Gray Elementary on 82nd Avenue.

The girl said she made eye contact with the van’s driver, who smiled at her.

Read more: Delta police investigating report Tsawwassen teen was followed, approached

She ignored him, and continued walking, but noticed the vehicle was following her at a slow pace.

Police said the driver then pulled over and offered the girl a ride home. The girl said ‘no,’ and ran home where her father called 9-1-1, police said.

READ MORE: Attempted child abduction reported in South Vancouver

The driver is described as Caucasian, in his mid-to-late-30s, with a bald head, a dark brown moustache and brown eyes.

Anyone with information or video captured in the area between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday is asked to contact Delta police.

