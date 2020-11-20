Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for coronavirus, spokesperson says

A spokesman says U.S. President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus.
The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus.
Trending Stories
U.S. election: ‘Numbers don’t lie’ says Georgia’s Secretary of State after ballot recount confirms Biden win over Trump
The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.View link »
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Comments