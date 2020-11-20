Menu

Comments

Health

Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for coronavirus, spokesperson says

By Staff The Associated Press
Donald Trump Jr., speaks as he tapes his speech for the first day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh).
A spokesman says U.S. President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus.

Read more: Biden certified as Georgia winner in U.S. presidential election

The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.

Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus.

The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.

