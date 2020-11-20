Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Male cyclist killed after being struck by cement truck in Etobicoke

By Jessica Patton Global News
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in Etobicoke Friday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a cyclist struck by a cement truck just before 4:45 p.m. in the area of Royal York Road and Judson Street.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 40s was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

It is unclear at this time what circumstances led up to the incident.

Royal York Road is closed from Newcastle Street to Judson Street as the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto Paramedicscyclist struckRoyal York RoadCyclist fatalitytoronto cyclist struckEtocbioke Cyclist StruckJudson Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers