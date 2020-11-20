Male cyclist killed after being struck by cement truck in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in Etobicoke Friday evening.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a cyclist struck by a cement truck just before 4:45 p.m. in the area of Royal York Road and Judson Street.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 40s was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver remained at the scene, police said.
It is unclear at this time what circumstances led up to the incident.
Royal York Road is closed from Newcastle Street to Judson Street as the investigation is ongoing.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments