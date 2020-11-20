Menu

Crime

Man charged in May collision that left Calgary cyclist dead

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 4:15 pm
Calgary officers responded to a crash on Macleod Trail at 50 Avenue S.W. on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Calgary officers responded to a crash on Macleod Trail at 50 Avenue S.W. on Friday, May 29, 2020. Michael King/Global News

A 44-year-old Calgary man has been charged in relation to a May collision that left a cyclist dead.

Police rushed to the intersection of 50 Avenue and Macleod Trail S.W. at about 6:55 p.m. on May 29 to find a cyclist suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

According to investigators, the cyclist was heading east on 50 Avenue when a black car turned left from westbound 50 Avenue and onto Macleod Trail, crossing the cyclist’s path.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car: Calgary police

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was rushed to hospital, where he died three days later, police said.

The driver of the car, who wasn’t injured, stayed at the scene. Police said at the time that drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.

On Friday, police said Brice William Coates was charged with careless driving and making an unsafe left turn in relation to the collision.

He is set to appear in court on Jan. 21.

