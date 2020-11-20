Man charged in May collision that left Calgary cyclist dead

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old Calgary man has been charged in relation to a May collision that left a cyclist dead.

Police rushed to the intersection of 50 Avenue and Macleod Trail S.W. at about 6:55 p.m. on May 29 to find a cyclist suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

According to investigators, the cyclist was heading east on 50 Avenue when a black car turned left from westbound 50 Avenue and onto Macleod Trail, crossing the cyclist’s path.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was rushed to hospital, where he died three days later, police said.

The driver of the car, who wasn’t injured, stayed at the scene. Police said at the time that drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, police said Brice William Coates was charged with careless driving and making an unsafe left turn in relation to the collision.

He is set to appear in court on Jan. 21.