Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in Calgary on Friday, according to police.

Officers said a vehicle hit a pedestrian at Macleod Trail and 50 Avenue S.W. before 7 p.m.

Police said a man in his 20s was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre.

A black Hyundai Elantra was involved and the driver stayed at the scene, police said. The car had serious damage to its rear passenger door and a smashed rear windshield.

Police noted that driver impairment was not a factor.

Macleod Trail was closed from 46 to 53 avenues as officers investigated.

Story continues below advertisement