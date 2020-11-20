KFL&A Public Health enters ‘yellow’ COVID-19 response framework status

Send this page to someone via email

Depsite seeing COVID-19 cases dropping in the Kingston region, the province moved the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington area into “yellow” under its COVID-19 response framework.

Moving from green (Prevent: standard measures) to yellow (Protect: strengthened measures) means enhanced targeted enforcement, fines and enhanced education to limit further transmission in the region, according to the province.

According to Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, changes include limited hours of operation for certain settings, reduced recreation program sizes for recreation activities and requiring safety plans for certain organizations.

Under the yellow response framework, gathering limits remain the same, 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Restaurants and drinking establishments remain open, but they must close at midnight, stop serving liquor until 11 p.m., and obtain contact information for all people seated inside the establishment.

Sports and recreation facilities will continue to run, except they must increase spacing between weights, weight machines and exercise classes to three metres, require a reservation for entry and have a safety plan prepared.