KFL&A Public Health enters ‘yellow’ COVID-19 response framework status

Depsite seeing COVID-19 cases dropping in the Kingston region, the province moved the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington area into “yellow” under its COVID-19 response framework.
Moving from green (Prevent: standard measures) to yellow (Protect: strengthened measures) means enhanced targeted enforcement, fines and enhanced education to limit further transmission in the region, according to the province.
According to Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, changes include limited hours of operation for certain settings, reduced recreation program sizes for recreation activities and requiring safety plans for certain organizations.
Under the yellow response framework, gathering limits remain the same, 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
Restaurants and drinking establishments remain open, but they must close at midnight, stop serving liquor until 11 p.m., and obtain contact information for all people seated inside the establishment.
Sports and recreation facilities will continue to run, except they must increase spacing between weights, weight machines and exercise classes to three metres, require a reservation for entry and have a safety plan prepared.
A recent uptick in cases was due, in part, to 15 cases being linked to 10 different fast-food restaurants in the region. Moore said we reached an all-time high of 38 active cases in the region last week, but over the last week, new cases have been decreasing while recoveries have increased.Moore said public health was able to quickly assess how these cases propagated in local fast-food restaurants, mainly through close-setting lunch rooms and social gatherings outside of work.He attributed the public health's ability to quickly quell the growing number of cases locally to a "finely tuned" local health network, that includes local labs, assessment centres, hospitals, long-term care centres, school boards and of course, his own staff.
