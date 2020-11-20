New light installations meant to brighten downtown Kingston amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Kingston and Tourism Kingston are working to brighten the mood during the coronavirus pandemic with some additional decorative lighting in Confederation park.

In a news release, the city says two new light sculptures have been added to the park “because it’s a dark time and we need light.”

A heart has been placed next to the Kingston sign beside the tourism information office. A few meters away a “love” sign has been installed in the Confederation Park fountain.

The two pieces will remain on display throughout the winter months. The city says these extra lights are part of the city’s Love Kingston campaign, which added more patio space to downtown streets in the summer months and brought food vendors to Springer Market Square.

“This is a celebration of the community’s perseverance – and, it goes without saying that we hope people will grab some takeout or a gift when they come down to see the lights and enjoy whatever activities Downtown Kingston and the City are able to offer in Springer Market Square over the coming months,” Megan Knott, executive director of Tourism Kingston said.

In addition to those light sculptures, the city will be adding the following touches:

all trees along Princess Street from Division to Ontario streets will be wrapped with lights

colourful neon hearts will be added to downtown storefronts

additional lights and fire pits will be added in Springer Market Square by City Hall

City Hall will be lit with blue and white snowflakes nightly

lamposts and tree trunks in the square will be wrapped in lights

lights will illuminate the festive tree in the square.

Downtown Kingston and the city are also hashing out plans for activities in and around the square, including skating on the outdoor rink, which will be guided by KFL&A Public Health.

