Suspect in Quebec City sword attack will undergo psychiatric evaluation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The 24-year-old man accused of first-degree murder in the Quebec City Halloween night sword attack will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Carl Girouard’s lawyer, Benoit Labrecque, told Quebec court Judge Sarah-Julie Chicoine Friday the report on his client’s mental health should be ready when the case returns to court Jan. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

Girouard will remain detained until then.

Prosecutor François Godin told the court about 90 per cent of the evidence against Girouard has been disclosed to the defence.

Read more: Focus turns to mental health in wake of deadly Quebec City sword attack

Girouard is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after a man dressed in a medieval costume and wielding a Japanese-style sword went on a rampage Oct. 31 in Quebec City’s historic district.

The people killed were François Duchesne, 56, a museum employee, and Suzanne Clermont, 61, a hairdresser, and the four surviving victims whose identities are public are Rémy Bélanger de Beauport, Gilberto Porras, Lisa Mahmoud and Pierre Lagrevol.