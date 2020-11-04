Menu

Canada

Sword attack in Quebec City didn’t require a mass public alert, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2020 12:52 pm
Police cars block the Saint-Louis Street near the Chateau Frontenac, early Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Quebec City. A man wearing medieval clothed was arrested. Two people are dead and five people were injured after they were stabbed.
Police cars block the Saint-Louis Street near the Chateau Frontenac, early Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Quebec City. A man wearing medieval clothed was arrested. Two people are dead and five people were injured after they were stabbed. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec City police say it wasn’t necessary to issue a mass public alert during the Halloween night stabbing rampage that left two dead and five injured.

Insp. André  Turcotte said Wednesday the force felt it had the situation well under control last weekend.

Police tweeted at 11:57 p.m. Saturday, warning citizens of multiple victims, of a suspect in medieval clothing and ordering people to stay away from the crime scene in Old Quebec.

An hour later, they announced through the same account the accused was under arrest.

Turcotte says police were comfortable not issuing a mass communication given few people were out and bars and restaurants were closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

A 24-year-old man from a suburb north of Montreal, who police say chose victims at random, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder.

Quebec city stabbings: Legault says focus of his government on families of the victims, ‘shock’ of Quebecers
© 2020 The Canadian Press
