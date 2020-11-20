Winnipeg baker’s reality show experience to air Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg baker is getting some high-profile exposure on a popular reality show this weekend.

Belinda Bigold of St. James standby High Tea Bakery, renowned for its Imperial cookies, is lining up against top U.S. cookie decorators on the Christmas Cookie Challenge, which airs on Food Network Canada on Sunday.

Bigold told 680 CJOB the invite to appear on the show was a complete surprise.

“They called me,” she said. “Out of the blue, I got a message from one of my staff… (the show’s producers) had looked through all of our Instagram and our site and knew all about us and knew our work.

“They asked me to audition for the show. Against my better judgement, I did.”

Bigold said she’s “mortally afraid” of appearing on-camera, and was worried about reality TV’s propensity to play up drama between contestants, but she’s happy she took the opportunity.

“It’s pretty freaky to me to begin with,” she said, “and there’s also ‘what if I get kicked out in the first round and fall flat on my face?’

“There’s nerves and ego involved too, of course.”

While the show has already aired on the U.S. version of the Food Network — so some fans might already know the competition’s result — Bigold said she’s not going to reveal any spoilers.

